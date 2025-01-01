The Star and Crescent is seen in many parts of Muslim culture. The Star and Crescent emoji shows a square with a crescent moon and a five pointed star in the middle of the square. The color of the square varies by the emoji keyboard. This symbol is seen on many Islamic flags and has historic representation. The crescent represents progress. The five pointed star represents the five pillars of Islam. Use this emoji when talking about the Islamic culture and the Muslim faith. This emoji can also be used when talking about countries that use this symbol on their flags like Turkey, Malaysia and Pakistan. Example: Sara is headed to the Middle East to learn more about Islam ☪

Codepoints: 262A FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )