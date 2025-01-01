Home

Star and crescent

The Star and Crescent is seen in many parts of Muslim culture. The Star and Crescent emoji shows a square with a crescent moon and a five pointed star in the middle of the square. The color of the square varies by the emoji keyboard. This symbol is seen on many Islamic flags and has historic representation. The crescent represents progress. The five pointed star represents the five pillars of Islam. Use this emoji when talking about the Islamic culture and the Muslim faith. This emoji can also be used when talking about countries that use this symbol on their flags like Turkey, Malaysia and Pakistan. Example: Sara is headed to the Middle East to learn more about Islam ☪

Codepoints: 262A FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
0

Related emoji

  • ✡️ star of David
    The Star of David is a religious symbol that is widely used in Jewish culture. The star of David emoji can be used to talk about a religious holiday like Hanukkah, a biblical teaching of King David, or a holy place like a Synagogue or Israel.
  • 🇮🇱 flag: Israel
    The flag of Israel emoji features a white background that contains a blue Star of David between two horizontal blue stripes.
  • 🔯 dotted six-pointed star
    The dotted six-pointed star is a mystical religious emoji in a purple box with a white star symbol in the center. It is in reference to the Hindu symbol, Shaktona.
  • 🇸🇴 flag: Somalia
    The flag of Somalia emoji consists of a white five-pointed star atop a blue background.
  • 🇲🇵 flag: Northern Mariana Islands
    The flag emoji for the Northern Mariana Islands depicts a blue background with various symbols on it. The symbols include a star, a latte stone, and a decorative wreath called a mwarmwar.
  • ⚜️ fleur-de-lis
    The fleur-de-lis emoji is a gold fleur-de-lis emblem, often seen on French import items and items related to Louisiana culture. Headed to New Orleans? Watching the New Orleans Saints game? Send out this beautiful fleur-de-lis.
  • 🇷🇪 flag: Réunion
    The Réunion flag emoji shows a blue background with a red triangle on the bottom. The top point of the triangle lands in the center of the flag. There are 5 beams of yellow shooting away from the tip of the triangle.
  • star
    Shine bright, you are a star. The star emoji represents achievement, talent, accomplishments, and outerspace. There are so many stars in the sky at night.
  • 🕋 kaaba
    The Kaaba is a sacred box in Islam. It is the House of God and is worshipped and revered by Muslims around the world.
  • 🇬🇫 flag: French Guiana
    The flag of French Guiana emoji reveals a background that consists of two yellow and green triangles. A red star sits in the middle.
  • 🇰🇷 flag: South Korea
    The South Korea flag emoji has a white rectangle background with a red and blue yin-yang in the center and 4 sets of 3 lines outlining the circle.
  • 🕍 synagogue
    A synagogue is a sacred place of worship for those who practice Judaism or the Jewish faith.
  • 🇰🇭 flag: Cambodia
    The flag of Cambodia displays a blue background with a red stripe down the center horizontally. Central on the red stripe is a an outline picture of Angkor Wat.
  • 🇸🇬 flag: Singapore
    The Singapore flag emoji has a red stripe on the top half of the flag and a white stripe on the bottom half of the flag. On the red stripe, a white half-moon sites on the far-left side with 5 white 5-point stars sitting directly to the right of the half-moon.
  • 🇵🇰 flag: Pakistan
    The Pakistan flag emoji shows a dark green background with a vertical white stripe on the far left side. On the right side in the middle sits a white crescent moon and a white 5-point star.
  • 🌟 glowing star
    A glowing star shows a star is so bright, it glows. You can use this to describe an actual star or someone’s glowing talent and personality.
  • 🇲🇦 flag: Morocco
    The flag emoji of Morocco features a bright red backing with an emerald green pentagram placed in the center.
  • 🇫🇲 flag: Micronesia
    The national flag of Micronesia emoji is mostly a grayish-blue color. In the middle, it contains four white stars that form a diamond.
  • 🇻🇳 flag: Vietnam
    Vietnam's flag emoji has a simple design: a red background with a yellow star in the center.
  • 🕎 menorah
    Light the menorah, it’s time to celebrate Hanukkah. The menorah emoji represents the symbol of the Jewish holiday. Hanukkah is celebrated for 8 days and nights. Each night, one of the candles on the menorah is lit. Use this emoji when talking about Judaism, and the holidays.

YayText