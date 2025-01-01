Home

Fleur-de-lis

The fleur-de-list emoji shows a gold, decorative fleur-de-lis common in French culture or in Louisiana or creole culture. It is two golden curves coming from a gold diamond shape. Traditionally, the French symbol was closely associated with the French crown. This emoji can be used to refer to anything specifically from Louisiana history, like Mardi Gras, voodoo, or watching the Saints.

Codepoints: 269C FE0F
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
