The fleur-de-list emoji shows a gold, decorative fleur-de-lis common in French culture or in Louisiana or creole culture. It is two golden curves coming from a gold diamond shape. Traditionally, the French symbol was closely associated with the French crown. This emoji can be used to refer to anything specifically from Louisiana history, like Mardi Gras, voodoo, or watching the Saints.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.