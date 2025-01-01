The stars are glowing tonight. There are so many in the sky. The glowing star emoji shows the shape of a star with lines around it indicating that it’s glowing. The glowing star emoji is used when talking about something or someone that is as bright as a glowing star. Use this emoji when talking about talent that is so good it glows. This can also be used when talking about glowing stars in the sky or something or someone that glows like a star. Example: Jessica’s dancing is absolutely amazing. 🌟

Keywords: glittery, glow, glowing star, shining, sparkle, star, outer space

Codepoints: 1F31F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )