Is that a celebrity I see or are you just as amazing as Lady Gaga? Two stars popping out of the eyes is the perfect emoji to describe that star-struck feeling you would get if you met your celebrity crush or idol. It’s a great emoji to compliment someone’s amazing performance, outfit, idea, or action that would stop you in your tracks and make you do a double-take. The emoji is often complemented with a “wow”, “that’s amazing”, or “absolutely stunning” message. Example: Wow Gina, your dress is absolutely stunning 🤩 ”
