This emoji is the perfect representation of the relief you feel after receiving good or freeing news. The kind of face you make when seeing your exam results or when you get accepted into your first choice college. Send it to your friends when they tell you that they came home safe or to someone who is recovering from a bad cold.

Copy

Keywords: face, relieved

Codepoints: 1F60C

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )