YayText!

Relieved face

This emoji is the perfect representation of the relief you feel after receiving good or freeing news. The kind of face you make when seeing your exam results or when you get accepted into your first choice college. Send it to your friends when they tell you that they came home safe or to someone who is recovering from a bad cold.

Keywords: face, relieved
Codepoints: 1F60C
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 😀 grinning face
    If you’re happy and you know it, smile really big. Express your happiness during chats with your friends and family members with a big grin! It’s the perfect emoji to show your joy and happiness.
  • 😃 grinning face with big eyes
    What’s this emoji so happy about? Sometimes this grinning wide-eyed emoji is used to show happiness, but can also be used to be creepy or show sarcasm.
  • 🤓 nerd face
    The nerd face emoji shows a yellow smiling emoji with buck teeth showing and a pair of wide glasses on. Use this emoji when you school your friends on something you’re an expert on! Use if you've got encyclopedic knowledge, social awkwardness, or a pocket protector.
  • 😖 confounded face
    The confounded face emoji is so frustrated with its current situation that it’s closing its eyes and wincing and its mouth is all squiggly. Must’ve been some day. That face when you can't even.
  • 😁 beaming face with smiling eyes
    I can’t let go of the excitement! The beaming face emoji is like the grinning face emoji multiplied by 100,000. It expresses the ultimate feeling of happiness, pleasure, excitement, and all of the things that make you feel good.
  • ☺️ smiling face
    The classic smiling face gives off a feeling of friendliness and joy! It’s a chipper emoji that represents pleasure, happiness, and positivity. Use this emoji to send a friendly message to someone that you want to spread a little joy to.
  • 😄 grinning face with smiling eyes
    Smile, like you mean it! This is the perfect emoji to express your joy, happiness, and excitement. Use this when you are smiling so hard that your eyes look like they are closed!
  • 😨 fearful face
    The fearful face emoji looks blue from its eyebrows up and has an expression of sheer fright! This emoji is perfect for when you’ve just been scared by something shocking.
  • 😟 worried face
    The worried face emoji can be distinguished by its shocked expression, highlighting the round, shocked eyes, furrowed eyebrows and downturned, slightly gaping mouth. This emoji says "Oh, I knew this was going to be a bad idea."
  • 🤩 star-struck
    This emoji is star-worthy or “A-list” worthy and describes the same feeling you would get if you ran into your celebrity crush or idol. Use this when you are really impressed and want to say “wow”! Did James Franco just walk out of the deli?
  • 😂 face with tears of joy
    Is that emoji sad? No, it is just laughing so hard it’s crying! It definitely just hear the funniest joke in the world. This emoji is the perfect reply to company Slack messages, to make your co-workers feel like they're hilarious.
  • 😦 frowning face with open mouth
    This silly (and distressed) yellow dot is the frowning face with open mouth emoji. Maybe he’s feeling shocked and displeased because he lost his eyebrows.
  • 😪 sleepy face
    I’m so tired, that snot is coming from my nose! The sleepy face emoji signifies that someone is in such a deep sleep, nothing can wake them up. Not even that big snot bubble.
  • 🌥️ sun behind large cloud
    The sun behind large cloud emoji shows a small sun peeking out behind a gargantuan cloud. It looks like the weather might be chilly today!
  • 😏 smirking face
    The Smirking Face emoji portrays a sly looking yellow face, with playful eyes shifted to the side and a cocky half-smile raising one side of its lips. A "heh" face.
  • 😩 weary face
    Stuck in the office for 14 hours a day? This emoji probably describes your face at the end of the week. Use this when you are feeling weary, overworked, sad, tired, frustrated. disappointed, or just fed-up!
  • 😥 sad but relieved face
    The sad but relieved face shows a sad and concerned looking emoji with a single bead of sweat on its face. Luckily, it seems like things ended up alright for this guy.
  • 😆 grinning squinting face
    The grinning squinting face shows a yellow smiling emoji laughing with its eyes shut tight. It might be appropriate to use when someone tells a joke that is so funny you can’t even keep your eyes open!
  • 😼 cat with wry smile
    What are you doing sneaky cat? Are you getting ready to steal another fish from the market!? A smirking kitty-cat who definitely knows something it shouldn’t. This yellow cat has its eyebrows lowered and a little naughty half-smile on its face.
  • 😣 persevering face
    Push on, keep it going, and persevere. The persevering face is an emoji that is going through a struggle. It shows the face of someone who is overwhelmed, ready to give up and quit. Use this emoji when you are frustrated, overwhelmed, and pushing yourself to complete a task. When the going gets tough, the tough get going.

