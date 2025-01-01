This mischievous cat is the cuter version of the smirk face emoji, with a similar meaning. The cat’s lopsided grin and playful eyes add to its overall sarcastic nature. This emoji is best used to add a bit of good humor to the text and gives your message an ironic yet lighthearted feel.

Keywords: cat, cat with wry smile, face, ironic, smile, wry

Codepoints: 1F63C

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )