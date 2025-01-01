Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Faces / Smilies
    3. »
  3. Sad / Negative Faces
    4. »
  4. Face screaming in fear
YayText!

Face screaming in fear

This popular emoji showcases a yellow face with two yellow hands raised to its jaw, as if in shock or disbelief. The eyes are white and large, and its mouth hangs wide open. The top section of the head is a bright or a pale blue (depending on the platform), as if the color had completely drained from its face. This emoji closely resembles the expression on the subject of Edvard Munch’s “The Scream”.

Keywords: face, face screaming in fear, fear, munch, scared, scream
Codepoints: 1F631
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 😏 smirking face
    The Smirking Face emoji portrays a sly looking yellow face, with playful eyes shifted to the side and a cocky half-smile raising one side of its lips. A "heh" face.
  • 😥 sad but relieved face
    The sad but relieved face shows a sad and concerned looking emoji with a single bead of sweat on its face. Luckily, it seems like things ended up alright for this guy.
  • 🤓 nerd face
    The nerd face emoji shows a yellow smiling emoji with buck teeth showing and a pair of wide glasses on. Use this emoji when you school your friends on something you’re an expert on! Use if you've got encyclopedic knowledge, social awkwardness, or a pocket protector.
  • 😕 confused face
    The confused face features an emoji with a not-so-happy appearance, evident by its wide set eyes and half frown, which pulls down the left side of its yellow mouth. This emoji says "Meh. Bleh. IDK."
  • 😧 anguished face
    The anguished face emoji just saw something that shocked and disturbed them to their core, something it cannot unsee. Or, maybe it was just a movie spoiler.
  • 😖 confounded face
    The confounded face emoji is so frustrated with its current situation that it’s closing its eyes and wincing and its mouth is all squiggly. Must’ve been some day. That face when you can't even.
  • 😼 cat with wry smile
    What are you doing sneaky cat? Are you getting ready to steal another fish from the market!? A smirking kitty-cat who definitely knows something it shouldn’t. This yellow cat has its eyebrows lowered and a little naughty half-smile on its face.
  • 😒 unamused face
    This emoji is fed up with your shenanigans. The Unamused Face emoji features shifted eyes, similar to the smirking face emoji, but with its mouth forming a frown, as if slightly disappointed.
  • 😆 grinning squinting face
    The grinning squinting face shows a yellow smiling emoji laughing with its eyes shut tight. It might be appropriate to use when someone tells a joke that is so funny you can’t even keep your eyes open!
  • 😳 flushed face
    Feeling a little embarrassed? The flushed face emoji just might be useful. Use this emoji if you made a mistake, saw something inappropriate or are feeling a little embarrassed about something. This emoji accidentally ruined the surprise party.
  • 😠 angry face
    The angry face emoji depicts a yellow frowning face with furrowed eyebrows. Use this angry face when you’re upset over something, but you’re not quite at the pouty phase of your anger.
  • 😉 winking face
    Is there something in its eye or is this emoji winking at me? Oh, it’s most definitely winking at me. Is it flirting or just playful? It could be both.
  • 😨 fearful face
    The fearful face emoji looks blue from its eyebrows up and has an expression of sheer fright! This emoji is perfect for when you’ve just been scared by something shocking.
  • 😦 frowning face with open mouth
    This silly (and distressed) yellow dot is the frowning face with open mouth emoji. Maybe he’s feeling shocked and displeased because he lost his eyebrows.
  • 😔 pensive face
    The pensive face is used to communicate gentle sadness like disappointment. This emoji is lost in deep thought, and has come to realize that it is but a speck.
  • ☺️ smiling face
    The classic smiling face gives off a feeling of friendliness and joy! It’s a chipper emoji that represents pleasure, happiness, and positivity. Use this emoji to send a friendly message to someone that you want to spread a little joy to.
  • 😐 neutral face
    Have you ever felt like you are emotionless, you don’t want to choose a side, or don’t. really have a reaction to something? The neutral face emoji is for you. Use this emoji when you want to express a neutral or even awkward feeling. This emoji is also used to express worry, frustration, or a feeling of concern. Also, This emoji has the best poker face. A face showing no emotion. What will it take to get a smirk out of you??!!
  • 🙁 slightly frowning face
    The slightly frowning face emoji is just that; slight displeasure. Sad, but not super-sad. This generic expression is obviously one of unhappiness, disapproval or discontent.
  • 😁 beaming face with smiling eyes
    I can’t let go of the excitement! The beaming face emoji is like the grinning face emoji multiplied by 100,000. It expresses the ultimate feeling of happiness, pleasure, excitement, and all of the things that make you feel good.
  • 🥲 smiling face with tear
    I’m so happy I’m crying tears of joy. This gleeful emoji gives off a heartwarming feeling of joy and happiness. Or is that single tear rolling down this emoji's cheek a prison tattoo?

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText