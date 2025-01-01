I have no words to express how I’m feeling. The neutral face emoji is used to react to something without any overbearing emotions. The neutral face emoji shows a yellow face with two open eyes and a flat line representing the mouth. The neutral face emoji is often used to give off a feeling of being disinterested, bored, or not having many emotions. This emoji is also used to express worry, frustration, or a feeling of concern. Example: Bill, just ruined our plans this weekend.
