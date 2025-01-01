Home

YayText!

Frowning face

This emoji is guaranteed to get your point across, as it is the perfect choice for conveying deep displeasure, sadness, grief or any other variation of intense dissatisfaction. A frowning face is the universal sign for “unhappy” and can be used when going through a series of unfortunate events, such as a recent breakup or a death in the family.

Codepoints: 2639 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
Related emoji

  • 😭 loudly crying face
    The Loudly Crying Face emoji features a yellow face with closed eyes, arched brows and a gaping mouth, showing some teeth. The emoticon is crying profusely. The end of the world as we know it. Also, cry me a river.
  • 😢 crying face
    The Crying Face emoji features a yellow face with a deep frown, slightly raised eyebrows and a single tear rolling down its cheek.
  • 😔 pensive face
    The pensive face is used to communicate gentle sadness like disappointment. This emoji is lost in deep thought, and has come to realize that it is but a speck.
  • 😥 sad but relieved face
    The sad but relieved face shows a sad and concerned looking emoji with a single bead of sweat on its face. Luckily, it seems like things ended up alright for this guy.
  • 😿 crying cat
    This sad yellow kitty is in distress. The crying cat emoji sheds a single tear to express sadness. Perhaps this cat just found out about about an upcoming vet appointment. Meow meow. It will be okay crying cat.
  • 😒 unamused face
    This emoji is fed up with your shenanigans. The Unamused Face emoji features shifted eyes, similar to the smirking face emoji, but with its mouth forming a frown, as if slightly disappointed.
  • 😠 angry face
    The angry face emoji depicts a yellow frowning face with furrowed eyebrows. Use this angry face when you’re upset over something, but you’re not quite at the pouty phase of your anger.
  • 🙁 slightly frowning face
    The slightly frowning face emoji is just that; slight displeasure. Sad, but not super-sad. This generic expression is obviously one of unhappiness, disapproval or discontent.
  • 😐 neutral face
    Have you ever felt like you are emotionless, you don’t want to choose a side, or don’t. really have a reaction to something? The neutral face emoji is for you. Use this emoji when you want to express a neutral or even awkward feeling. This emoji is also used to express worry, frustration, or a feeling of concern. Also, This emoji has the best poker face. A face showing no emotion. What will it take to get a smirk out of you??!!
  • 🙎 pouting person
    Feeling frustrated after something didn’t go your way? Show the ultimate face of disappointment with a pout. Children use this a lot when they are unhappy with their parents. Parents use this a lot when they are upset with each other.
  • 🥲 smiling face with tear
    I’m so happy I’m crying tears of joy. This gleeful emoji gives off a heartwarming feeling of joy and happiness. Or is that single tear rolling down this emoji's cheek a prison tattoo?
  • 😾 pouting cat
    The pouting cat emoji shows a grumpy frowning cat who clearly isn’t pleased, whether it didn’t get enough catnip or hasn’t chattered at enough birds through a window. Use this emoji when you’re slightly annoyed at your friend who loves cats. Sorry sour puss.
  • 😟 worried face
    The worried face emoji can be distinguished by its shocked expression, highlighting the round, shocked eyes, furrowed eyebrows and downturned, slightly gaping mouth. This emoji says "Oh, I knew this was going to be a bad idea."
  • 😏 smirking face
    The Smirking Face emoji portrays a sly looking yellow face, with playful eyes shifted to the side and a cocky half-smile raising one side of its lips. A "heh" face.
  • 😗 kissing face
    Pucker up and give me a kiss. The kissing face emoji is a flirty one that can give off a feeling of romance or friendly love. Or it might just be your grandma in your messages excited to pinch and smooch your cheeks!
  • 😡 pouting face
    A raging red faced emoji. Fuming mad. The pouting face is very similar to the angry face emoji but is a reddish color, indicating even more frustration in the grimace. Use this when you’re simply not getting your way!
  • ☺️ smiling face
    The classic smiling face gives off a feeling of friendliness and joy! It’s a chipper emoji that represents pleasure, happiness, and positivity. Use this emoji to send a friendly message to someone that you want to spread a little joy to.
  • 😑 expressionless face
    If “I just can’t...even” was an emoji, this is it. This emoji screams “I have nothing to say, I have no way to react, I have no cares to give… or that was just dumb”
  • 😲 astonished face
    Surprise! The astonished face emoji is the same face someone would have after walking in on a friend having an affair, or walking into a surprise party. Use this emoji when you are surprised, shocked, impressed, amazed, or astonished. This emoji is watching a rocket launch, fireworks display, and the birth of their first child... at the same time.
  • 🤦 facepalming
    Wow! How embarrassing. Are you in disbelief that something just happened? Did something or someone make a really dumb decision? Are you frustrated or embarrassed? This is the perfect emoji for you.

