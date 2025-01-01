This emoji is guaranteed to get your point across, as it is the perfect choice for conveying deep displeasure, sadness, grief or any other variation of intense dissatisfaction. A frowning face is the universal sign for “unhappy” and can be used when going through a series of unfortunate events, such as a recent breakup or a death in the family.
