Do you ever get the feeling of being so happy that you want to cry tears of joy? This emoji pretty much sums that feeling up. The smiling face with a tear emoji gives off a positive vibe. The smiling face with a tear emoji shows a smiling face with open eyes and a tear coming down. Use this emoji when you are so happy you want to cry happy tears. This emoji gives off a feeling of positivity, joy, happiness, and all things good. Example: Bill, that was so amazing. I’m so happy right now. 🥲
