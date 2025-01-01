Do you ever get the feeling of being so happy that you want to cry tears of joy? This emoji pretty much sums that feeling up. The smiling face with a tear emoji gives off a positive vibe. The smiling face with a tear emoji shows a smiling face with open eyes and a tear coming down. Use this emoji when you are so happy you want to cry happy tears. This emoji gives off a feeling of positivity, joy, happiness, and all things good. Example: Bill, that was so amazing. I’m so happy right now. 🥲

Copy

Keywords: grateful, proud, relieved, smiling, smiling face with tear, tear, touched

Codepoints: 1F972

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )