If you are feeling mentally and physically tired, this emoji is for you. The tired face emoji has eyes squinted shut, slanted eyebrows, and an open mouth that is frowning. The emoji gives off a feeling of weariness, stress, frustration, sadness, anger, and the general sense of being fed up with something or someone. This emoji is most likely used when talking about a horrible boss, bad children, or a mother in law from hell. Example: “Karen is never pleased with my work. I work so hard every day and can’t seem to do anything right. I’m so over this 😫”

Keywords: face, tired

Codepoints: 1F62B

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )