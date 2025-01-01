If you are feeling mentally and physically tired, this emoji is for you. The tired face emoji has eyes squinted shut, slanted eyebrows, and an open mouth that is frowning. The emoji gives off a feeling of weariness, stress, frustration, sadness, anger, and the general sense of being fed up with something or someone. This emoji is most likely used when talking about a horrible boss, bad children, or a mother in law from hell. Example: “Karen is never pleased with my work. I work so hard every day and can’t seem to do anything right. I’m so over this 😫”
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.