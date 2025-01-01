Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Faces / Smilies
    3. »
  3. Neutral Faces
    4. »
  4. Tired face
YayText!

Tired face

If you are feeling mentally and physically tired, this emoji is for you. The tired face emoji has eyes squinted shut, slanted eyebrows, and an open mouth that is frowning. The emoji gives off a feeling of weariness, stress, frustration, sadness, anger, and the general sense of being fed up with something or someone. This emoji is most likely used when talking about a horrible boss, bad children, or a mother in law from hell. Example: “Karen is never pleased with my work. I work so hard every day and can’t seem to do anything right. I’m so over this 😫”

Keywords: face, tired
Codepoints: 1F62B
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 😞 disappointed face
    Some people never fail to disappoint. Use this emoji when you are disappointed, ashamed, sad, or upset at something or someone.
  • 🥲 smiling face with tear
    I’m so happy I’m crying tears of joy. This gleeful emoji gives off a heartwarming feeling of joy and happiness. Or is that single tear rolling down this emoji's cheek a prison tattoo?
  • 😟 worried face
    The worried face emoji can be distinguished by its shocked expression, highlighting the round, shocked eyes, furrowed eyebrows and downturned, slightly gaping mouth. This emoji says "Oh, I knew this was going to be a bad idea."
  • 😁 beaming face with smiling eyes
    I can’t let go of the excitement! The beaming face emoji is like the grinning face emoji multiplied by 100,000. It expresses the ultimate feeling of happiness, pleasure, excitement, and all of the things that make you feel good.
  • ☺️ smiling face
    The classic smiling face gives off a feeling of friendliness and joy! It’s a chipper emoji that represents pleasure, happiness, and positivity. Use this emoji to send a friendly message to someone that you want to spread a little joy to.
  • 😊 smiling face with smiling eyes
    This emoji is much different than a plain smiling face, the addition of the smiling eyes and blushing cheeks gives off a flattered, smitten, or appreciative feel. In other words, "I like you because you are nice to me"
  • 😄 grinning face with smiling eyes
    Smile, like you mean it! This is the perfect emoji to express your joy, happiness, and excitement. Use this when you are smiling so hard that your eyes look like they are closed!
  • 🙍 frowning person
    Are you feeling sad, disappointed, unhappy or helpless? Has the pep fallen out of your step? This is the right emoji for you. It’s Debbie Downer’s go to emoji, and gives off a negative, bad, and weary feeling.
  • 😩 weary face
    Stuck in the office for 14 hours a day? This emoji probably describes your face at the end of the week. Use this when you are feeling weary, overworked, sad, tired, frustrated. disappointed, or just fed-up!
  • 🙂 slightly smiling face
    Hello! How are you? The slightly smiling face is a great choice when you want to send a friendly tone through a message. It’s a polite gesture. The neighborly smile. The water cooler smile.
  • 😖 confounded face
    The confounded face emoji is so frustrated with its current situation that it’s closing its eyes and wincing and its mouth is all squiggly. Must’ve been some day. That face when you can't even.
  • 😯 hushed face
    The Hushed Face emoji features a yellow face with wide eyes, raised eyebrows and a wide open mouth, forming the letter “O.” A quiet and concerned, but still shocked and surprised expression. When your best friend tells you the reason that they broke with their partner.
  • 🤮 face vomiting
    That’s so gross, it makes me want to puke. The face vomiting emoji is often used when talking about something so nasty and disgusting, it makes you vomit. This emoji is also used to talk about being sick, or an illness that could make you feel nauseous and want to throw-up. Hurling emoji. Blech.
  • 😳 flushed face
    Feeling a little embarrassed? The flushed face emoji just might be useful. Use this emoji if you made a mistake, saw something inappropriate or are feeling a little embarrassed about something. This emoji accidentally ruined the surprise party.
  • 🙎 pouting person
    Feeling frustrated after something didn’t go your way? Show the ultimate face of disappointment with a pout. Children use this a lot when they are unhappy with their parents. Parents use this a lot when they are upset with each other.
  • 😗 kissing face
    Pucker up and give me a kiss. The kissing face emoji is a flirty one that can give off a feeling of romance or friendly love. Or it might just be your grandma in your messages excited to pinch and smooch your cheeks!
  • 😲 astonished face
    Surprise! The astonished face emoji is the same face someone would have after walking in on a friend having an affair, or walking into a surprise party. Use this emoji when you are surprised, shocked, impressed, amazed, or astonished. This emoji is watching a rocket launch, fireworks display, and the birth of their first child... at the same time.
  • 😮 face with open mouth
    Oh My Gosh, did you see that? I’m in awe, that was breathtaking. Use the face with open mouth emoji when you are so shocked at the sight of something that your mouth drops open. This emoji is also used to show fear or panic.
  • 😑 expressionless face
    If “I just can’t...even” was an emoji, this is it. This emoji screams “I have nothing to say, I have no way to react, I have no cares to give… or that was just dumb”
  • 💆 person getting massage
    Take a deep breath in and breathe out slowly. This is a relaxing emoji meant to signify a stress free feeling while getting a massage.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText