In life, disappointment happens. It’s not a great feeling. Disappointment hurts, it puts us in a bad mood, annoys us, and sometimes leaves us feeling ashamed. The disappointed face emoji shows a face with closed eyes and a closed, pursed mouth. This emoji resembles the face of a person that’s experienced disappointment far too many times. This emoji gives off a vibe of dissatisfaction, disappointment, and sadness. Use this emoji to express the feeling you get during a breakup, a failed test, a canceled trip, or when bad news comes around. Example: “This is the 3rd year in a row Brad forgot about my birthday 😞.”

Keywords: disappointed, face

Codepoints: 1F61E

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )