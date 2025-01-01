Smile like you mean it. The smiling face with smiling eyes emoji takes your plain old smiling face to the next level. The smiling eyes and blushing cheeks signify the emotion of being smitten, fond, or appreciative of someone. This emoji generally gives off a friendly, or kind feel that you would use with a good friend, co-worker, or family member. It could also be used with a significant other, although it’s not as flirtatious as other emoji choices. Example: "Thank you so much for coming to my birthday party 😊 , that was so kind of you!"

Keywords: blush, eye, face, smile, smiling face with smiling eyes

Codepoints: 1F60A

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )