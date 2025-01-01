Home

  4. Expressionless face
Expressionless face

While most emojis convey an expression... this is for those who have no expression to convey. It’s best used when you want to say “I just can’t...even” to someone’s horrible joke or ridiculous comment or action. It can also be used when you are annoyed, bored, or just completely over whatever conversation is taking place. This is one of the best emojis to end a conversation when you just aren’t that interested anymore. Example: “Brittney just cut off all her hair because Brad dumped her”. You could respond “😑”

Keywords: expressionless, face, inexpressive, meh, unexpressive
Codepoints: 1F611
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
