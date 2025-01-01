Are you feeling happy? Let’s see that huge smile! The grinning face emoji features a happy looking yellow face with small open eyes and a smiling open mouth showing the upper teeth. This emoji is a smiley face that gives off a feeling of joy, excitement, or happiness. This emoji gives off a feeling of cheer, positivity and content. Use this emoji to show appreciation for someone’s joke, action, or achievement. Example: John, I must say, attending your event was a pleasure 😀.

Copy

Keywords: face, grin, grinning face, smile, happy

Codepoints: 1F600

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )