Are you feeling happy? Let’s see that huge smile! The grinning face emoji features a happy looking yellow face with small open eyes and a smiling open mouth showing the upper teeth. This emoji is a smiley face that gives off a feeling of joy, excitement, or happiness. This emoji gives off a feeling of cheer, positivity and content. Use this emoji to show appreciation for someone’s joke, action, or achievement. Example: John, I must say, attending your event was a pleasure 😀.
