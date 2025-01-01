That food is gross, it makes me want to puke. The face vomiting emoji is often used to show that you are disgusted with something or someone. The face vomiting emoji shows a yellow face with its eyes squinted closed, eyebrows raised, and it’s mouth open with green liquid coming out of it. The face vomiting emoji gives off a feeling of disgust, sickness and nausea. Use this emoji when you are grossed out or disgusted with someone or their actions. This emoji can also be used when talking about feeling sick and nauseous on a medical level. Example: Her dress is 🤮 , I can’t believe she paid so much money for it.

Keywords: face vomiting, sick, vomit

Codepoints: 1F92E

Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0 )