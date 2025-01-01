The grinning face with sweat emoji depicts a yellow laughing face with its eyes shut tight and a big bead of sweat on its brow. This emoji creates a feeling of nervous embarrassment. The face is best used whenever you’d give a nervous chuckle, like when you’re feeling sheepish about how late you are on an assignment.
