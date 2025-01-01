Are you prone to fainting? You may feel a bit woozy before passing out. The woozy face emoji shows a yellow face with red cheeks, a crooked smile, and one eye closed as if the face is cringing. The woozy face emoji is usually associated with a faint, fatigue, and nauseous feeling. Use this emoji when you are feeling sick, under the weather, overheated, or just need to lie down. Example: Stephanie isn’t looking so hot this morning. 🥴 I’m sending her to the nurse.
