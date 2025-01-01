The downcast face with sweat emoji depicts a yellow emoji face with a frown and a large bead of sweat on its forehead. This emoji can indicate that you’re frustrated, disappointed, or otherwise upset with an outcome, like when you lose a foosball game that you tried really hard at.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.