The umbrella with rain drops emojis depicts large rain drop plopping down onto an umbrella. While other emojis show umbrellas that are closed, at the beach, or in drier situations -- this one is definitely getting wet in the rain. Text this emoji to a friend to remind them that there's rainy weather in the forecast, and an umbrella can help them stay dry.
