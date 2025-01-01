The umbrella with rain drops emojis depicts large rain drop plopping down onto an umbrella. While other emojis show umbrellas that are closed, at the beach, or in drier situations -- this one is definitely getting wet in the rain. Text this emoji to a friend to remind them that there's rainy weather in the forecast, and an umbrella can help them stay dry.

Copy

Keywords: clothing, drop, rain, umbrella, umbrella with rain drops

Codepoints: 2614

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )