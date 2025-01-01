You stink! Take a shower. A hot shower can clean the dirtiest people and can also be the main stage for those who like to sing in the shower. The shower emoji shows a silver shower head, steaming water coming out of it. The shower emoji gives off a feeling of being clean,fresh, refreshed, and smelling good. Use this emoji when talking about cleanliness, hygiene, a shower, rain, or the bathroom. Example: Dan smells really bad. When was the last time he took a🚿?
