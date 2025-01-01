Go look in the mirror and say good things about yourself. You can see your reflection in a mirror and you are the prettiest one of them all. The mirror emoji shows a circular decorative mirror with a reflecting glass. The style of the mirror varies by the emoji keyboard. The mirror emoji is often associated with beauty, vanity, and reflections. Use this emoji when you want to talk about your image or reflection. Example: Beth is obsessed with herself. She is always looking at herself in the 🪞
