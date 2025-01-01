The soap emoji shows a bar of slippery, bubbly soap used in showers and baths. The soap emoji can be pictured in pink or in a teal color, but no matter what it takes the shape of a bar. This slippery substance is incredibly important when reminding someone to keep proper hygiene and wash their hands!
