Coming in a variety of colors across various platforms, this emoji can be used for a multitude of reasons, mostly to indicate you are enjoying a nice, hot bowl of soup or, contrastingly, a bowl of sugar cereal to start your day. This can also be sent to your legal guardian, to let them know you are hungry.
