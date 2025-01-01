Coming in a variety of colors across various platforms, this emoji can be used for a multitude of reasons, mostly to indicate you are enjoying a nice, hot bowl of soup or, contrastingly, a bowl of sugar cereal to start your day. This can also be sent to your legal guardian, to let them know you are hungry.

Keywords: bowl with spoon, breakfast, cereal, congee

Codepoints: 1F963

Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0 )