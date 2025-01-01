The roll of paper emoji is actually a roll of what is commonly accepted to be toilet paper. Use this TP emoji when talking about bathroom essentials, common items to stock up on in the winter, or when sending a covert text to a friend in the next room that you could use a little extra.
