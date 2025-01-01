Do you smell that? The stink might be your garbage… oh, wait this wastebasket emoji is empty. This mesh wire bin is for holding trash or recycling paper (if you’re eco-friendly). Make sure to empty your rubbish bin every once in a while, or else it might overflow with litter!

Copy

Codepoints: 1F5D1 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )