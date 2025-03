The placard emoji shows a generic signpost with a white sign and a brown wooden post. It is only found on some platforms, making it a rarer emoji. Use it to signify where something is placed or otherwise post an announcement somewhere.

Keywords: demonstration, picket, placard, protest, sign

Codepoints: 1FAA7

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )