The magnet emoji shows a traditional cartoonish magnet: red and horseshoe shaped with grey metal tips. Since magnets are so attracted to metal things, you can use this when you’re feeling drawn to someone or something. It can also be used in the context of tools and nails.

Keywords: attraction, horseshoe, magnet, magnetic

Codepoints: 1F9F2

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )