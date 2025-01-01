The magnet emoji shows a traditional cartoonish magnet: red and horseshoe shaped with grey metal tips. Since magnets are so attracted to metal things, you can use this when you’re feeling drawn to someone or something. It can also be used in the context of tools and nails.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.