The axe emoji is depicted slightly different across all platforms. They all maintain the same basic shape of an axe head and handle. On some the axe head is red and white, on others it is gray. The axe can be used to show you’re chopping wood, or doing some handy work. Or, it can be used to show that you are extremely angry, or someone got fired.

Keywords: axe, chop, hatchet, split, wood

Codepoints: 1FA93

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )