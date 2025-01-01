Home

Axe

The axe emoji is depicted slightly different across all platforms. They all maintain the same basic shape of an axe head and handle. On some the axe head is red and white, on others it is gray. The axe can be used to show you’re chopping wood, or doing some handy work. Or, it can be used to show that you are extremely angry, or someone got fired.

Keywords: axe, chop, hatchet, split, wood
Codepoints: 1FA93
Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0)
Related emoji

  • 🪚 carpentry saw
    Here we have your standard carpentry saw. The gray blade has a brown handle. It can be used to show you’re doing work around the house and sawing something.
  • 🔩 nut and bolt
    In the middle of a construction project? Needing to put something together? Wanting to get a little saucy and punny? Then, this image of a nut and bolt is right for you.
  • 🔧 wrench
    Hey there Mr. or Mrs. fix it, a wrench may come in handy when you are working on your next project. While this emoji is one size fits all, make sure you have the right size for your bolts!
  • 🧲 magnet
    The magnet emoji is a red horseshoe shaped emoji with grey magnetic tips. Magnets are attractive things, so use this emoji when you’re feeling drawn to someone.
  • 🖲️ trackball
    Aka. a computer mouse that doesn't move. Users can move the cursor around the screen by rolling the trackball in the right direction. Some people prefect using a trackball rather than the mouse for their computing and gaming needs.
  • 🪜 ladder
    If you are climbing the corporate ladder, trying to change a lightbulb, or maybe are quite literally on a ladder, send this one out to your friends.
  • 🔍 magnifying glass tilted left
    Feeling like you need to inspect something closer? Looking for an excuse to play detective? Then, this emoji featuring a magnifying glass angled to the left may be the right option for you.
  • 🗡️ dagger
    Ready for a Medieval or Shakespearian duel? This dagger emoji shows an old timey weapon used for short-range attack. Et tu Brute?
  • 🧪 test tube
    Are you doing some science experiments? The test tube emoji can be used to show chemicals being tested. It’s a clear tube with green liquid tiled on its side.
  • 🧰 toolbox
    If you are a builder you probably have a toolbox in your shed filled with tools to make that idea come to life. Whether you are talking about physical tools or metaphorical tools, this emoji can come in handy!
  • 🔌 electric plug
    The electric plug emoji is portrayed as a black plug with two golden or silver colored metal prongs sticking out of it, depending on the platform. May also show a wire attached to it.
  • ⛏️ pick
    Looking for gold or just trying to get rid of some rocks? You’ll probably need a pickaxe. The pick emoji is used when talking about excavation and mining. Who knows you might find diamonds, silver or gold!
  • 🔦 flashlight
    The flashlight emoji may be shown at different angles, in different colors, and at different levels of lit-ness, but one thing maintains: you have to have one on hand in case of a power outage!
  • 🇴🇲 flag: Oman
    The Oman flag emoji shows 3 horizontal stripes with white on the top, red in the middle, and green on the bottom. There is a red vertical stripe on the far-left side with a white emblem containing 2 swords in the top left corner.
  • ↙️ down-left arrow
    The down-left arrow points to the lower left corner of a grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is, and you really just need a big old arrow to point it out.
  • 🔬 microscope
    The microscope emoji depicts a typical science lab microscope, used to magnify even the tiniest specimens for observation. Neat!
  • 🔨 hammer
    A hammer is a heavy tool used to pound nails into a surface. In texting, this emoji may be used to really nail in your point.
  • 🥼 lab coat
    The lab coat emoji is simply that; a long, white lab coat with buttons and pockets, usually meant for scientists.
  • ⛓️ chains
    The Chains emoji features two silver-colored, metallic chains, circular loops overlapping. The chains are vertically aligned next to one another.
  • 🔎 magnifying glass tilted right
    Take a closer look with the magnifying glass tilted right emoji. This emoji is usually seen online as a toggle switch to zoom in and out of something. The magnifying glass titled right emoji can be used when talking about detectives, science, a search, or clarification.

YayText