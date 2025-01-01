Take a closer look, with this emoji. The magnifying glass tilted right emoji depicts a magnifying glass, tilted to the right at a 45-degree angle, with a blue lens, black handle, and silver accents. The style of the magnifying glass tilted right emoji varies by emoji keyboard. Generally seen online as a toggle switch to zoom in and out, this emoji also can be used in a discussion about detectives, science, or when you need to search for something. Example: “Can’t wait for lab tomorrow! 🔎”

Keywords: glass, magnifying, magnifying glass tilted right, search, tool

Codepoints: 1F50E

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )