Look up! A little to the left. There it is!! The up-left arrow emoji is a directional arrow pointing to the upper left corner of your screen. The up-left arrow emoji shows a square with a white arrow in the middle pointing to the upper left corner of the square. The color of the square varies by emoji keyboard. Use this emoji when you need to refer to something in the upper left direction. Example: Look at this guy ↖

Codepoints: 2196 FE0F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )