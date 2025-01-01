This emoji shows the back of the right hand with the index finger pointed upwards. When something above is of particular interest, needs to be pointed out, or is important, this emoji will show that. Using this emoji instead of the word “up” is also quite popular. So, if you are getting “turnt up”, throw in the index pointing up emoji for emphasis.
