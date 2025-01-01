Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. People / Limbs / Hands
    3. »
  3. Limbs
    4. »
  4. Index pointing up
YayText!

Index pointing up

This emoji shows the back of the right hand with the index finger pointed upwards. When something above is of particular interest, needs to be pointed out, or is important, this emoji will show that. Using this emoji instead of the word “up” is also quite popular. So, if you are getting “turnt up”, throw in the index pointing up emoji for emphasis.

Codepoints: 261D FE0F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 👆 backhand index pointing up
    The Backhand Index Pointing Up emoji features a hand, knuckle side out, with the index finger pointing up and the thump pointing outward.
  • 👇 backhand index pointing down
    An important message is coming in! This emoji can be used to point down to a message coming in a text, or to an image that has been sent.
  • 👈 backhand index pointing left
    Want to point something out to the left? Well, then this is the emoji for you. Used to draw attention or for emphasis, this hand does all the talking.
  • 👎 thumbs down
    The Thumbs Down emoji features clenched knuckles with a thumb pointing downward, showing obvious disdain or displeasure.
  • 👉 backhand index pointing right
    Got something to look at? The backhand index pointing right is here for you! This finger is shown pointing to the right and is used to show important messages or to look at an image.
  • 👍 thumbs up
    Available in an inclusive skin color palette, the thumbs up emoji is the universal symbol for agreement or praise.
  • ↩️ right arrow curving left
    The right arrow curving left is an arrow that originally pointed right but changed its mind and has curved down to point left.
  • ⬇️ down arrow
    The down arrow points directly downward and is shown atop a grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is, and where it is is directly below.
  • ↪️ left arrow curving right
    The left arrow curving right is an arrow that originally pointed left but changed its mind and has curved down to point right.
  • 🔚 END arrow
    Reached the end of your rope? Having to end a relationship? Going to the end of a literal line? This end sign with an arrow emoji is right for you.
  • 🆗 OK button
    OK, sounds good to me! I agree. The OK button emoji is a symbol used to agree with something or someone. It’s also used to give permission to do something.
  • 👀 eyes
    The eyes emoji depicts two wide open eyeballs looking to their left. They could mean, “Okay, I’m listening,” or “Hey buddy, I’m watching you.”
  • 🖕 middle finger
    The Middle Finger emoji features a hand drawn from the outside view, with four fingers clenched toward the palm and the middle finger facing the direction of the viewer.
  • ⤴️ right arrow curving up
    Go around it, and keep climbing up. The right arrow curving up emoji is a directional emoji pointing to the top right of your screen. Use this emoji when you want to point to something or give direction to go around something.
  • ⬅️ left arrow
    The left arrow points to the left and is shown against a plain grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is or which way one should turn at a fork in the road.
  • 💟 heart decoration
    The Heart Decoration emoji features a boxy shape with a heart-shaped cut out in the middle.
  • 🔜 SOON arrow
    The SOON arrow emoji shows an arrow pointing to the right with the word “SOON” underneath. This is often used literally to describe something that is coming soon.
  • ↘️ down-right arrow
    The down-right arrow points to the lower right corner of a grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is, and you really just need a big old arrow to point it out.
  • ↗️ up-right arrow
    The up-right arrow is most often shown as a white arrow inside a blue or gray box. The arrow points up and to the right, which represents the northeast.
  • 🦳 white hair
    The white hair emoji shows a person from the forehead up, and features a full head of white hair. Send this emoji to your friends on their birthdays to remind them that they are getting older.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText