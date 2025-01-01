Jeepers creepers, these eyes are wide open looking at something to their left. The eyes emoji can be used to show that you’re alert and paying attention to what someone has to say. Commonly, it can mean that you want more information, like when your friend goes on a date with someone new and you’re like, “Okay, give me all the details!”

Copy

Keywords: eye, eyes, face

Codepoints: 1F440

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )