Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Symbols / Signs
    3. »
  3. Right arrow curving up
YayText!

Right arrow curving up

Make your way around the object and keep going. The right arrow curving up emoji is a directional emoji pointing to the top right of your screen. The right arrow curving up emoji shows a square with a curved white arrow in the middle pointing up towards the right of the square.The color of the square varies by emoji keyboard. Use this emoji when you want to point to something or give direction to go around something. Example: John, look a the link right here ⤴

Codepoints: 2934 FE0F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • ↖️ up-left arrow
    It’s up there to your left! The up-left arrow emoji is a directional arrow pointing to the upper left corner of your screen. Use this emoji when you need to refer to something in the upper left direction.
  • ➡️ right arrow
    Please take a right at the light. The right arrow emoji is a directional arrow pointing to the right. Use this emoji if you are referring to something in the right direction.
  • ↪️ left arrow curving right
    The left arrow curving right is an arrow that originally pointed left but changed its mind and has curved down to point right.
  • 🔜 SOON arrow
    The SOON arrow emoji shows an arrow pointing to the right with the word “SOON” underneath. This is often used literally to describe something that is coming soon.
  • 🆗 OK button
    OK, sounds good to me! I agree. The OK button emoji is a symbol used to agree with something or someone. It’s also used to give permission to do something.
  • ↩️ right arrow curving left
    The right arrow curving left is an arrow that originally pointed right but changed its mind and has curved down to point left.
  • 👈 backhand index pointing left
    Want to point something out to the left? Well, then this is the emoji for you. Used to draw attention or for emphasis, this hand does all the talking.
  • ⬇️ down arrow
    The down arrow points directly downward and is shown atop a grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is, and where it is is directly below.
  • ↘️ down-right arrow
    The down-right arrow points to the lower right corner of a grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is, and you really just need a big old arrow to point it out.
  • ↙️ down-left arrow
    The down-left arrow points to the lower left corner of a grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is, and you really just need a big old arrow to point it out.
  • ☝️ index pointing up
    This hand is pointing its index finger up as if to point at something important. Emphasize a point, reiterate something, or otherwise point something out above using this emoji.
  • 🔚 END arrow
    Reached the end of your rope? Having to end a relationship? Going to the end of a literal line? This end sign with an arrow emoji is right for you.
  • ⤵️ right arrow curving down
    Look down! It’s pointing right at it! The Right Arrow Curving Down emoji is exactly what it sounds like and is a part of the “symbol” family. You can use this to show direction without having to type it.
  • 👇 backhand index pointing down
    An important message is coming in! This emoji can be used to point down to a message coming in a text, or to an image that has been sent.
  • 👉 backhand index pointing right
    Got something to look at? The backhand index pointing right is here for you! This finger is shown pointing to the right and is used to show important messages or to look at an image.
  • ↗️ up-right arrow
    The up-right arrow is most often shown as a white arrow inside a blue or gray box. The arrow points up and to the right, which represents the northeast.
  • ⬅️ left arrow
    The left arrow points to the left and is shown against a plain grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is or which way one should turn at a fork in the road.
  • 👀 eyes
    The eyes emoji depicts two wide open eyeballs looking to their left. They could mean, “Okay, I’m listening,” or “Hey buddy, I’m watching you.”
  • fast down button
    Want to slow it down a track or speed of a video? Hit the fast down button. The Fast down button allows you to slow down the audio speed at 2 or 3 times speed than normal. Use this emoji when you want to slow something down for a creepy effect.
  • 🪜 ladder
    If you are climbing the corporate ladder, trying to change a lightbulb, or maybe are quite literally on a ladder, send this one out to your friends.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText