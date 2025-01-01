Make your way around the object and keep going. The right arrow curving up emoji is a directional emoji pointing to the top right of your screen. The right arrow curving up emoji shows a square with a curved white arrow in the middle pointing up towards the right of the square.The color of the square varies by emoji keyboard. Use this emoji when you want to point to something or give direction to go around something. Example: John, look a the link right here ⤴

Codepoints: 2934 FE0F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )