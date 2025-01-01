The sign of the horn emoji depicts a human hand with the index and pinky fingers held up with the other fingers folded down, in a horns shape. This emoji may be used when speaking to Texas fans as a way to show solidarity with the “Hook ‘em horns” messaging, or can more commonly be used when talking to a friend about rock music and wanting to say, “Rock on!”
