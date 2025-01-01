It’s a greeting that’s out of this world. The Vulcan Salute means Live long and prosper and stems from the tv series Star Trek. The Vulcan salute emoji shows a raised hand and a noticeable gap between middle and ring fingers. This emoji comes in different skin tones. The emoji is basically a double victory sign. It’s used by Star Trek fans, space geeks, and anyone who wants to give a weird and different alien-like greeting. Use this emoji to say “hello, I come in peace” or “goodbye” Example: Hello to all my alien and non-alien friends 🖖.

Keywords: finger, hand, spock, vulcan, vulcan salute

Codepoints: 1F596

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )