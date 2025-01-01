This strange-looking yellow emoji appears as a quarter, a half, or a whole head that lacks features—and hair! This bald emoji communicates a hairstyle for those without hair. Across different platforms, this emoji scalp is sometimes completely featureless. Although some versions show ears, no bald emoji shows eyes, a nose, or a mouth.
