Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. People / Limbs / Hands
    3. »
  3. Skin / Hair
    4. »
  4. Bald
YayText!

Bald

This strange-looking yellow emoji appears as a quarter, a half, or a whole head that lacks features—and hair! This bald emoji communicates a hairstyle for those without hair. Across different platforms, this emoji scalp is sometimes completely featureless. Although some versions show ears, no bald emoji shows eyes, a nose, or a mouth.

Keywords: bald, chemotherapy, hairless, no hair, shaven
Codepoints: 1F9B2
Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🦰 red hair
    The Red Hair emoji features a red hairdo, sometimes including the top part of a person’s head.
  • 🦱 curly hair
    The curly hair emoji shows half of a head from the forehead up and showcases short curly textured hair. Send this emoji to all your curly haired friends to show you care.
  • 🇩🇿 flag: Algeria
    This emoji flag represents Algeria. The left half is green while the right half is white, and in the middle, there is a red crescent moon and a red star.
  • 🇲🇾 flag: Malaysia
    The Malaysia flag displays red and white alternating stripes starting with a red stripe on the top and a white stripe on the bottom. On the top left side sits a dark blue rectangle with a gold crescent moon and star in the middle. The crescent moon is on the left and the star it on the right.
  • 🦳 white hair
    The white hair emoji shows a person from the forehead up, and features a full head of white hair. Send this emoji to your friends on their birthdays to remind them that they are getting older.
  • 🧑‍🌾 farmer
    The farmer emoji looks like they’re ready for a day working on the farm with their overalls and straw hat.
  • 🇮🇶 flag: Iraq
    Iraq's flag emoji features three horizontal stripes of red, white and black. In the center, the takbīr is featured in dark green.
  • 🐒 monkey
    The Monkey emoji features a brown primate, kneeling down on its haunches, smiling at the viewer. Probably thinking about bananas.
  • 💏 kiss
    The Kiss emoji features two people with closed eyes and puckered lips, leaning toward each other as if about to embrace.
  • 🕺 man dancing
    The Man Dancing emoji features a man wearing various outfits and dancing (or should we say, grooving) in a disco-like fashion. Usually portrayed with arms and legs in mid-motion, one finger pointed to the sky.
  • 👥 busts in silhouette
    These faceless busts in silhouette show grey figures from the shoulders up. Similar to the singular bust in silhouette, these two busts can be used when speaking about two people whose identities you don’t know.
  • ☠️ skull and crossbones
    The spooky skull and crossbones emoji shows both a human skull and two longer cross bones behind the skull. While similar to the singular skull emoji, this one is much more nautical, and can often be seen on pirate ship flags.
  • 🇵🇱 flag: Poland
    The flag of Poland emoji displays 2 horizontal stripes with white for the top stripe and red for the bottom stripe.
  • 🤼 people wrestling
    The people wrestling emoji features two people ready to compete in a wrestling match. These two wrestlers stand opposed to one another wearing singlets and waiting for the ref to blow the whistle.
      • 🤼‍♂️ men wrestling
        • 🤼‍♀️ women wrestling
        • 🇺🇿 flag: Uzbekistan
          Uzbekistan's flag emoji is made up of three horizontal stripes of turquoise, white and green. Thin red stripes border the thick white stripe. In the top left corner of the turquoise stripe, there is a white crescent moon with twelve stars.
        • 🇧🇫 flag: Burkina Faso
          The flag of Burkina Faso emoji has red on the top, green on the bottom, and a yellow five-pointed star in the middle.
        • 🖖 vulcan salute
          Greetings from an alien planet far far away! Live long and prosper! The vulcan salute emoji stems from the TV series Star Trek.
        • 🤸 person cartwheeling
          Rumor has it, it’s impossible to frown while doing a cartwheel. This joyful emoji depicts the simple flip reminiscent of childhood happiness.
        • 🦴 bone
          The bone emoji features a generic looking white arm or leg bone, similar to the kind drawn for dogs in kids cartoons.
        • 🧜 mermaid and merman
          Under the sea! Mermaids and mermen are half-human and half fish. Sailors have told many tails about the lives of these underwater inhabitants. These imaginary sea creatures is known to be the true leaders of sea life and full of fantasy.

        We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



        YayText