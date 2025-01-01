Home

Farmer

The farmer emoji wears a light colored straw hat, overalls and a brightly colored shirt. While some versions of the emoji show the farmer holding a pitchfork, others show them holding a harvested crop such as carrots, wheat or corn. You can use this emoji to depict someone who works in the agricultural business or loves to work in their garden!

Keywords: farmer, gardener, rancher
Codepoints: 1F9D1 200D 1F33E
Introduced: May, 2019 in Unicode version 12.1.0 (Emoji version 12.1)
Related emoji

  • 🧑‍🚒 firefighter
    It’s getting hot in here, and the roof is on fire. But these fearless firefighters always race to the rescue.
  • 🧕 woman with headscarf
    The woman with headscarf emoji shows a female person wearing a scarf as a head covering. This could be used when chatting about modesty or referring to the act of wearing a hijab.
  • 🧑‍🔬 scientist
    The scientist emoji showcases a bust of a person, wearing a white lab coat and safety glasses, while holding a beaker or test tube filled with liquid.
  • 🧑‍🏭 factory worker
    The factory worker emoji shows people of all genders and skin tones wearing welding helmets and holding blowtorches. Whether they’re welding trophies or auto parts, these are some of the hardest working emojis out there.
  • 🦶 foot
    Stand up on your feet and walk towards me. The foot emoji represents a human foot. This emoji can be used to talk about feet, bare feet, footwear, body parts, or anything related to a foot or your toes.
  • 🦲 bald
    Wondering what this emoji is? You’re not alone. It’s the bald hairstyle emoji!
  • 🌽 ear of corn
    Headed the farm or a BBQ? You may find an ear of corn there. This sweet vegetable is healthy and easy to cook but oftentimes gets stuck in your teeth.
  • skin tones 🏻 🏼 🏽 🏾 🏿
    Many people-related emoji can be represented with one of five different skin tones, ranging from light skin to dark skin, on the Fitzpatrick scale (a scale used to classify human skin color).
  • 👴 old man
    Classic grandpa here with his gray hair, balding head and forehead wrinkles.
  • 🏋️ weightlifter
    Do you even lift? Those with a love for fitness, weight lifting and protein shakes can probably relate to this strong emoji.
  • 🤼 people wrestling
    The people wrestling emoji features two people ready to compete in a wrestling match. These two wrestlers stand opposed to one another wearing singlets and waiting for the ref to blow the whistle.
      • 🤼‍♂️ men wrestling
        • 🤼‍♀️ women wrestling
        • 🦿 mechanical leg
          The mechanical leg emoji shows a robotic leg with a semi-bent knee. It can be used in the context of robotics, biotechnology, or any time you talk about prosthetic limbs.
        • 👵 old woman
          We’re getting serious Mrs. Butterworth vibes from this sweet old woman emoji.
        • 👲 person with skullcap
          This person with skullcap emoji shows a cute little dude wearing a Chinese hat known as a gua pi mao.
        • 🥂 clinking glasses
          Cheers! This emoji shows two glasses of champagne clinking against each other. It can show that a toast is in order, or that you have plans to go out for drinks later.
        • 🤹 person juggling
          Come one, come all, come see the person juggling emoji. The person juggling emoji tosses up three or more balls at once and keeps them all in the air in an amazing feat of physics.
        • 🍷 wine glass
          Let’s wine and dine! Do you prefer Merlot, Cabernet, Pinot grigio, or Zinfandel? Wine is an alcoholic adult beverage that people drink with a meal or by itself. One or two glasses can be relaxing, 5 or 6 glasses will leave you very drunk. Get it fresh from the vineyard, or head to the bar.
        • 🕺 man dancing
          The Man Dancing emoji features a man wearing various outfits and dancing (or should we say, grooving) in a disco-like fashion. Usually portrayed with arms and legs in mid-motion, one finger pointed to the sky.
        • 🧞 genie
          “I’m a genie in a bottle!” This blue spirit can grant you three wishes and make all of your dreams come true.
        • 🫁 lungs
          Lungs are vital organs in the respiratory system, and, when healthy, are a nice, plump pink pair of balloons. The lungs emoji varies across programs but always features both the left and right lung, and the esophagus in the center.

