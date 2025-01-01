The farmer emoji wears a light colored straw hat, overalls and a brightly colored shirt. While some versions of the emoji show the farmer holding a pitchfork, others show them holding a harvested crop such as carrots, wheat or corn. You can use this emoji to depict someone who works in the agricultural business or loves to work in their garden!
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.