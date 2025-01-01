The farmer emoji wears a light colored straw hat, overalls and a brightly colored shirt. While some versions of the emoji show the farmer holding a pitchfork, others show them holding a harvested crop such as carrots, wheat or corn. You can use this emoji to depict someone who works in the agricultural business or loves to work in their garden!

Copy

Keywords: farmer, gardener, rancher

Codepoints: 1F9D1 200D 1F33E

Introduced: May, 2019 in Unicode version 12.1.0 (Emoji version 12.1 )