Lungs come in pairs, and help us breathe in sweet, life-giving oxygen to pump through our blood. These two are total workhorses in respiration but can become unhealthy if they’re damaged by inhaling water or by smoking. The lungs emoji comes in a variety of conditions: classic healthy pink, one that features anatomically correct bronchi, and a darker pair that may belong to a smoker. Use this emoji to remind your friends not to smoke cigarettes, even if they look cool.

Copy

Keywords: breath, exhalation, inhalation, lungs, organ, respiration

Codepoints: 1FAC1

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )