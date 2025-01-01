Home

Reminder ribbon

Did you know that wearing a pink ribbon raises awareness for breast cancer? The reminder ribbon emoji is the picture of a ribbon that is worn to show support for a cause or raise awareness about an issue, group, or illness. The color of reminder emoji varies based on the emoji keyboard. Different ribbon colors are worn to represent support for different causes. The pink ribbon is often worn to support breast cancer research, green is worn to raise awareness of mental health issues, yellow is worn to show support for the army and troops, and a purple ribbon is often worn to stand in solidarity with victims of domestic violence. Example: Never forget your fallen heroes during WWII🎗.

Codepoints: 1F397 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
0

YayText