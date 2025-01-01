A rosette is a type of ornament, which is shaped as a decorative flower and comes in a large variety of spring shades. The rosette is often found to top off an award ribbon or a gift for achieving a great accomplishment. These ribbons are awarded to winners of competitions or events. The rosette emoji shows a circular flower in full bloom. The rosette flower is regularly given on celebratory holidays, such as Mother’s Day or Valentine's Day, and represents love and happiness. The color of the rosette is usually filled with orange tones that vary based on the emoji keyboard. Use this emoji when talking about decorations, awards, accomplishments, and flowers. Example: The door is decorated with so many 🏵 . It’s so beautiful.

Codepoints: 1F3F5 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )