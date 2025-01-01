Prayer beads are a symbol of faith and divinity, often used in religious setting such as churches or mosques. These beads have different names, depending on the religion associated with it, but have a similar purpose: to pray. Send this emoji to your family to remind them to go to their place of worship or to pray when possible. This can also be a symbol of tranquility, thankfulness or intense concentration.

Keywords: beads, clothing, necklace, prayer, religion

Codepoints: 1F4FF

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )