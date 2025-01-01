Home

Prayer beads

Prayer beads are a symbol of faith and divinity, often used in religious setting such as churches or mosques. These beads have different names, depending on the religion associated with it, but have a similar purpose: to pray. Send this emoji to your family to remind them to go to their place of worship or to pray when possible. This can also be a symbol of tranquility, thankfulness or intense concentration.

Keywords: beads, clothing, necklace, prayer, religion
Codepoints: 1F4FF
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 👖 jeans
    This blue pair of pants represents denim jeans. Jeans are a very versatile casual garment, available in many variations. You can use this emoji to say you got some new pants, or are in fact wearing pants.
  • 🪖 military helmet
    The military helmet is not found on all platforms, but when you encounter it, it should look like a green, rounded helmet with a chin strap. This emoji refers to anything military related.
  • 🇲🇸 flag: Montserrat
    The Montserrat flag emoji shows a dark blue background with a Union Jack symbol in the top left corner. In the middle of the right side is an emblem of a woman holding a harp and a cross with a white outline.
  • 👕 t-shirt
    T-shirts are comfy, casual and required in many places of business. No shoes, no shirt, no service. Use the t-shirt emoji when talking about clothing, fashion, athletic wear, or shopping.
  • 🩰 ballet shoes
    These ballet shoes, also known as point shoes, are for dancing on the tips of your toes. Ballet shoes are usually pink, a classic color for ballerinas.
  • 🚺 women’s room
    When you need to head to the ladies’ room to freshen up, sending this women’s room symbol is a great way to let someone know.
  • 👞 man’s shoe
    Walking on sunshine? Or just walking to work? The man’s shoe emoji shows a man’s dress shoe. Use this emoji when talking about men’s footwear, men’s fashion, shopping, style, and shoes.
  • 👳 person wearing turban
    The person wearing turban emoji is exactly what it sounds like! Simply put, this emoji is an image of a person with short hair peeking out from beneath a white or brown turban.
  • ♀️ female sign
    Power to the V! The female sign represents the symbol of a woman. Use this sign when talking about anything that revolves around women.
  • 👢 woman’s boot
    Featured in a collection of emoji shoes, this woman’s boot is distinct by its extended ankle coverage or high top and its thick heel.
  • 🧕 woman with headscarf
    The woman with headscarf emoji shows a female person wearing a scarf as a head covering. This could be used when chatting about modesty or referring to the act of wearing a hijab.
  • 💍 ring
    If you liked it then you should have put a ring on it. Getting engaged to be married? A lucky woman may get a ring with a big diamond to show off her new marriage. Use this emoji when talking about proposals, engagement, diamonds and expensive jewelry.
  • 🎗️ reminder ribbon
    Keep trying! Because giving up is not an option. The reminder ribbon is displayed to show solidarity, to raise awareness and to show support for a cause like breast cancer awareness , suicide prevention, or the fight against domestic violence.
  • 🧷 safety pin
    The safety pin emoji shows a metal pin similar in shape and size to the paperclip emoji, but is instead often used to keep clothing together. Use this emoji when you’re just barely holding it together.
  • 🩲 briefs
    Boxers or briefs? Briefs are a common undergarment worn by men, however there are some briefs for women as well. Use this emoji when talking about underwear, speedos, and other undergarments. This emoji could also be used to talk about something stinky.
  • 🥻 sari
    Saris have been worn for more than 5,000 years in many parts of Asia, but it is most widely known as a traditional Indian garment.
  • 👚 woman’s clothes
    How is your wardrobe looking? Are you dressing to impress, or does your closet need a touch of fashion? The woman’s clothes emoji shows a woman’s blouse and can be used to talk about all types of women’s clothing.
  • 🧢 billed cap
    The billed cap emoji depicts a traditional baseball cap with a long bill in front and a fitted cap. Use this emoji in the context of sports and athletic fashion.
  • 👑 crown
    If you’re sitting on the throne, you’ll need to wear your crown. The crown emoji signifies royalty, wealth and power. Kings, queens, princes, and princesses wear crowns on their heads. Rule the kingdom, or your group chat with a gold crown emoji dripping in jewels.
  • 🛐 place of worship
    The place of worship emoji shows a white small illustration of a person kneeling in prayer with a roof over their head. It is shown on a purple box background.

