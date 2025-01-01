Home

Ballet shoes

The ballet shoes emoji is usually used by dancers, since these are iconic dance shoes, after all. These ballet shoes are depicted standing up as if a dancer were inside them. This style of ballet dancing is known as point, and ballet shoes can also be called point shoes. These pink shoes are worn by ballerinas, but some people use this emoji to reference tip-toeing or daintiness.

Keywords: ballet, ballet shoes, dance
Codepoints: 1FA70
Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0)
Related emoji

  • 👢 woman’s boot
    Featured in a collection of emoji shoes, this woman’s boot is distinct by its extended ankle coverage or high top and its thick heel.
  • 🕺 man dancing
    The Man Dancing emoji features a man wearing various outfits and dancing (or should we say, grooving) in a disco-like fashion. Usually portrayed with arms and legs in mid-motion, one finger pointed to the sky.
  • 👞 man’s shoe
    Walking on sunshine? Or just walking to work? The man’s shoe emoji shows a man’s dress shoe. Use this emoji when talking about men’s footwear, men’s fashion, shopping, style, and shoes.
  • 🧥 coat
    The Coat emoji features what looks like a winter coat. Although color and style may vary across platforms, a long trench coat design is popular among various providers.
  • 👚 woman’s clothes
    How is your wardrobe looking? Are you dressing to impress, or does your closet need a touch of fashion? The woman’s clothes emoji shows a woman’s blouse and can be used to talk about all types of women’s clothing.
  • 👕 t-shirt
    T-shirts are comfy, casual and required in many places of business. No shoes, no shirt, no service. Use the t-shirt emoji when talking about clothing, fashion, athletic wear, or shopping.
  • 🩲 briefs
    Boxers or briefs? Briefs are a common undergarment worn by men, however there are some briefs for women as well. Use this emoji when talking about underwear, speedos, and other undergarments. This emoji could also be used to talk about something stinky.
  • 👖 jeans
    This blue pair of pants represents denim jeans. Jeans are a very versatile casual garment, available in many variations. You can use this emoji to say you got some new pants, or are in fact wearing pants.
  • 👩 woman
    The future is female. The woman emoji is used when talking about women or something that has to do with women. The woman emoji can be used to talk about someone’s girlfriend, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, female-coworker, or female- friend.
  • 📿 prayer beads
    The prayer beads emoji features a single strand of brown or red beads with a tassel hanging from the middle.
  • 🚺 women’s room
    When you need to head to the ladies’ room to freshen up, sending this women’s room symbol is a great way to let someone know.
  • 🩳 shorts
    The Shorts emoji features a baggy pair of men’s shorts with drawstrings, ranging in color and design depending on the platform the emoticon is viewed on.
  • 🥿 flat shoe
    Stay practical with the flat shoe emoji. If heels aren’t your thing, go for this comfortable style.
  • 🧍 person standing
    The person standing emoji features a regular looking person, standing upright, wearing generic clothing.
  • 👠 high-heeled shoe
    Life is short, but heels shouldn’t be! Always keep your heels, head, and standards high. The fashionable women’s shoe may be painful to wear for some, but others love the lift and height they give. The high-heel represents sexiness, class, and confidence.
  • 🇲🇨 flag: Monaco
    Monaco's flag emoji is made up of two horizontal stripes of equal width. The top stripe is red while the bottom is white.
  • 🧕 woman with headscarf
    The woman with headscarf emoji shows a female person wearing a scarf as a head covering. This could be used when chatting about modesty or referring to the act of wearing a hijab.
  • ♀️ female sign
    Power to the V! The female sign represents the symbol of a woman. Use this sign when talking about anything that revolves around women.
  • 🧤 gloves
    Always stay protected and warm with a pair of cozy gloves. The gloves emoji can represent a variety of gloves such as cleaning gloves, gardening gloves, or cold weather gloves for the winter months. Keep your hands warm, dry, and clean with a pair of gloves.
  • 🧣 scarf
    As it is the perfect fall and winter accessory, send a scarf emoji when it starts to get a little chilly and you want to bundle up and stay warm.

