The ballet shoes emoji is usually used by dancers, since these are iconic dance shoes, after all. These ballet shoes are depicted standing up as if a dancer were inside them. This style of ballet dancing is known as point, and ballet shoes can also be called point shoes. These pink shoes are worn by ballerinas, but some people use this emoji to reference tip-toeing or daintiness.

Keywords: ballet, ballet shoes, dance

Codepoints: 1FA70

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )