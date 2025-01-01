Do you need a new pair of shoes? The man’s shoe emoji might be popping up in your messages soon. The man’s shoe emoji shows a brown men’s dress shoe with a small heel and laces. The style of the shoe varies by emoji keyboard. This emoji is often used when talking about men’s footwear, men’s fashion, shopping, style, and shoes. Use this emoji when you need to get a new pair of shoes or want to talk about men’s footwear. Example: Chuck is going shopping for 👞 at 10am.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.