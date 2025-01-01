Do you need a new pair of shoes? The man’s shoe emoji might be popping up in your messages soon. The man’s shoe emoji shows a brown men’s dress shoe with a small heel and laces. The style of the shoe varies by emoji keyboard. This emoji is often used when talking about men’s footwear, men’s fashion, shopping, style, and shoes. Use this emoji when you need to get a new pair of shoes or want to talk about men’s footwear. Example: Chuck is going shopping for 👞 at 10am.

Copy

Keywords: clothing, man, man’s shoe, shoe

Codepoints: 1F45E

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )