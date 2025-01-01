Home

Handbag

Is that a new handbag? Is it designer? A handbag holds a lot of valuable items and it can also be worth a lot of money itself if it’s made by a famous designer. The handbag emoji shows a box shaped handbag with round straps. The color of the handbag varies based on the emoji keyboard. The handbag emoji is often associated with fashion, designer bags, and money. Use this emoji when talking about handbags and fashion. Example: Laura’s 👜 is worth my rent for the month.

Keywords: bag, clothing, handbag, purse
Codepoints: 1F45C
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 👝 clutch bag
    Headed out on a date or a night on the town? A clutch bag is often used by women to hold their personal items when heading out to dinner, a date or an event. It’s smaller than a purse or handbag so it can only hold a small amount of items.
  • 👛 purse
    Never open a purse without permission. There could be some value items inside like money, coins, makeup, jewelry, and other belongings. The purse is also a major fashion statement and the emoji can be a symbol for fashion or style.
  • 🛍️ shopping bags
    It’s time to shop until you drop! Hit the mall, grab your wallet and spend some money! Don’t forget about the sales rack. You might buy a whole new wardrobe.
  • 👕 t-shirt
    T-shirts are comfy, casual and required in many places of business. No shoes, no shirt, no service. Use the t-shirt emoji when talking about clothing, fashion, athletic wear, or shopping.
  • 🩲 briefs
    Boxers or briefs? Briefs are a common undergarment worn by men, however there are some briefs for women as well. Use this emoji when talking about underwear, speedos, and other undergarments. This emoji could also be used to talk about something stinky.
  • 🧷 safety pin
    The safety pin emoji shows a metal pin similar in shape and size to the paperclip emoji, but is instead often used to keep clothing together. Use this emoji when you’re just barely holding it together.
  • 🩳 shorts
    The Shorts emoji features a baggy pair of men’s shorts with drawstrings, ranging in color and design depending on the platform the emoticon is viewed on.
  • 👚 woman’s clothes
    How is your wardrobe looking? Are you dressing to impress, or does your closet need a touch of fashion? The woman’s clothes emoji shows a woman’s blouse and can be used to talk about all types of women’s clothing.
  • 👔 necktie
    Show your coworkers how professional you are with the necktie emoji. This traditional necktie is sure to impress even the most stubborn of bosses.
  • 👞 man’s shoe
    Walking on sunshine? Or just walking to work? The man’s shoe emoji shows a man’s dress shoe. Use this emoji when talking about men’s footwear, men’s fashion, shopping, style, and shoes.
  • 🪙 coin
    Cha-ching! The coin emoji is used to represent metal currency like quarters and pennies or digital currency such as Bitcoin. Use this emoji when you want to talk about wealth, riches, gold, and money. The coin emoji can also be used to talk about a coin toss.
  • 👗 dress
    Look at that lovely lady in the dress. A dress is a piece of women’s clothing that is worn on casual days or on special occasions. Use this emoji when you are talking about shopping, wardrobe, fashion, style, and women’s clothing.
  • 📎 paperclip
    A paperclip is used to keep two or more sheets of paper together. However, the paperclip emoji is getting a nice day off and is holding no paper at all.
  • 🛒 shopping cart
    The shopping cart emoji shows a grocery shopping cart made of silver metal- hopefully none of the wheels are squeaky!
  • 👖 jeans
    This blue pair of pants represents denim jeans. Jeans are a very versatile casual garment, available in many variations. You can use this emoji to say you got some new pants, or are in fact wearing pants.
  • 🏷️ label
    This tan or yellow tag is the label emoji. It can help you organize to keep track of your items.
  • 💷 pound banknote
    In the United Kingdom, the British pound is used to purchase items. The pound banknote emoji might not be worth as much as an actual pound in London, but you can still use it to talk about the UK’s cash.
  • 📒 ledger
    It’s a notepad, it’s a journal, no wait, it’s a ledger! The ledger emoji shows a yellow spiral-bound notebook and is inspired by the ledgers used by accounting and finance professionals.
  • 💶 euro banknote
    Got Money? If you want to shop in Europe, you’ll need some euros. The Euro emoji shows a stack of 100 euro bills and can be used in conversations about money, wealth, foreign currency, and economics.
  • 💴 yen banknote
    Show me the money! If you ever go to Tokyo, you’ll have to exchange your cash for the national currency which is the yen. You won’t be able to buy much in Japan without it. The yen banknote emoji shows a banded stack of yen and can be used in conversations about wealth and money.

YayText