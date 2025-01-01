Is that a new handbag? Is it designer? A handbag holds a lot of valuable items and it can also be worth a lot of money itself if it’s made by a famous designer. The handbag emoji shows a box shaped handbag with round straps. The color of the handbag varies based on the emoji keyboard. The handbag emoji is often associated with fashion, designer bags, and money. Use this emoji when talking about handbags and fashion. Example: Laura’s 👜 is worth my rent for the month.

Copy

Keywords: bag, clothing, handbag, purse

Codepoints: 1F45C

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )