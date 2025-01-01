Taking down some numbers? You’ll probably use a ledger. The ledger emoji shows a rectangular notebook bound by spirals. The color and style of the ledger emoji vary by emoji keyboard. The ledger emoji represents the ledgers used by accounting and finance professionals. It can also be used in a variety of ways to address topics like school, reading, or writing. Example: “Busy week! 📒 is going to be full.”
