Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Reading / Writing
    3. »
  3. Closed mailbox with raised flag
YayText!

Closed mailbox with raised flag

Waiting for an important letter? If the flag is up on your mailbox, then you’ve got mail. The closed mailbox with raised flag emoji shows a traditional residential mailbox with it’s door closed and the flag raised. The color of the closed mailbox with raised flag emoji varies by emoji keyboard. Use this emoji when talking about the postal service, a delivery, a letter or a package. Example: Susy, can you check the 📫 when you get home?

Keywords: closed, closed mailbox with raised flag, mail, mailbox, postbox
Codepoints: 1F4EB
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 📬 open mailbox with raised flag
    The open mailbox with raised flag emoji shows a mailbox with an open door so you can see there’s a letter inside. And look—the flag is raised, so it must be ready for pickup by a postal worker!
  • 📪 closed mailbox with lowered flag
    The closed mailbox with lowered flag emoji shows a mailbox with a closed door so you cannot see inside. And, the flag is lowered, so it must have already been visited by the postal worker.
  • 📭 open mailbox with lowered flag
    The open mailbox with lowered flag emoji shows a mailbox with an open door so you can see there’s no letters inside. The flag is lowered, so it’s likely the postal worker has already stopped by.
  • 📮 postbox
    If you’re sending a letter, make sure to put a stamp on it before putting it in the postbox. The postbox emoji is used when talking about mail, the postal service, or even a penpal.
  • 📨 incoming envelope
    You’ve got mail. Make sure to check your inbox. The incoming envelope emoji shows an envelope on the move. The incoming envelope emoji is often used when talking about email, snail mail, letters, postal services, or instant messages.
  • 📤 outbox tray
    The outbox tray is an open-top tray with a red “up” arrow above it, indicating that anything in the tray is going to be sent out rather than received.
  • 📧 e-mail
    The e-mail emoji shows a closed envelope with a big “E” or "@" on the front of it. Use this emoji when talking about email of all kinds: corporate professional to silly emails between friends.
  • 📒 ledger
    It’s a notepad, it’s a journal, no wait, it’s a ledger! The ledger emoji shows a yellow spiral-bound notebook and is inspired by the ledgers used by accounting and finance professionals.
  • 📔 notebook with decorative cover
    The notebook with decorative cover is not like other notebooks: it’s got a simple and elegant design on the front.
  • 📯 postal horn
    Got mail? In today’s world you’ll probably get an email. In the 18th century, a postal horn was your alert. The postal horn emoji is used when talking about brass instruments, historic times, or the postal service.
  • 📓 notebook
    Get your pens and notebooks out class, it’s time to write. The notebook emoji shows a similar style notebook that you might have used in school as a child. The composition style journal is a writer’s canvas. Make sure to have a few pens, pencils, and white out handy while channeling your inner journalist.
  • 📃 page with curl
    The page with curl emoji shows a white document with writing on it that is curled at the bottom edge; similar to a scroll, but much more modern.
  • 🗞️ rolled-up newspaper
    Extra, Extra, read all about it! The rolled up newspaper emoji represents a newspaper that is tossed out to a home by a paper delivery person. Use this emoji when talking about the press, the media, the news, newspaper, and tabloids.
  • 📩 envelope with arrow
    Incoming! The envelope with arrow emoji is used to symbolize mail in all forms; digital and physical. Use this emoji when you receive a letter, message, or email from someone.
  • 📙 orange book
    Your book club is going to love this one. The Orange Book emoji shows a closed, orange book and is generally used in conversations about reading, learning, or school.
  • 📥 inbox tray
    Check your mail! The inbox tray emoji is used to signify an email’s inbox or physical inbox tray. It can also be used to indicate downloading or receiving a message. The arrow points down to show that something is coming into the box.
  • 📰 newspaper
    The newspaper emoji is depicted as a newspaper with lines to represent words, and some platforms have their own title. Newspaper emojis can be used to show that the story you’re telling is important, or newsworthy.
  • 🖋️ fountain pen
    This emoji is the fanciest pen in the game! The pen with a silver “nib” tip, usually appears in content involving signatures, calligraphy, or writing in general. The 45-degree tilt, with the nib facing downwards, indicates that the pen is in the act of writing.
  • 📜 scroll
    Here ye, Here ye, the proclamation has been signed into law! The scroll emoji shows a type of document that was widely used in ancient times to write letters and create important documents. You can use this emoji to represent really old important documents like the American Constitution and Declaration of Independence, which were both signed with a quill pen.
  • 📄 page facing up
    The Page Facing Up emoji features a white paper filled with words, the top right corner bent and dog-eared to mark the page.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText