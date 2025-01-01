Waiting for an important letter? If the flag is up on your mailbox, then you’ve got mail. The closed mailbox with raised flag emoji shows a traditional residential mailbox with it’s door closed and the flag raised. The color of the closed mailbox with raised flag emoji varies by emoji keyboard. Use this emoji when talking about the postal service, a delivery, a letter or a package. Example: Susy, can you check the 📫 when you get home?
