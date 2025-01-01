Home

Notebook with decorative cover

This notebook with decorative cover emoji is distinct from the other notebook emojis because it has a small decoration adorning the cover. This emoji may be used when referring to a very special notebook, such as someone’s day planner, journal, or book of global secrets.

Keywords: book, cover, decorated, notebook, notebook with decorative cover
Codepoints: 1F4D4
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 📪 closed mailbox with lowered flag
    The closed mailbox with lowered flag emoji shows a mailbox with a closed door so you cannot see inside. And, the flag is lowered, so it must have already been visited by the postal worker.
  • 📒 ledger
    It’s a notepad, it’s a journal, no wait, it’s a ledger! The ledger emoji shows a yellow spiral-bound notebook and is inspired by the ledgers used by accounting and finance professionals.
  • 📭 open mailbox with lowered flag
    The open mailbox with lowered flag emoji shows a mailbox with an open door so you can see there’s no letters inside. The flag is lowered, so it’s likely the postal worker has already stopped by.
  • 📬 open mailbox with raised flag
    The open mailbox with raised flag emoji shows a mailbox with an open door so you can see there’s a letter inside. And look—the flag is raised, so it must be ready for pickup by a postal worker!
  • 📕 closed book
    You might know this emoji as the red book, but it’s given name is actually the closed book. It’s volume 1 in the Apple emoji library.
  • 📧 e-mail
    The e-mail emoji shows a closed envelope with a big “E” or "@" on the front of it. Use this emoji when talking about email of all kinds: corporate professional to silly emails between friends.
  • 📫 closed mailbox with raised flag
    You’ve got mail! When the flag on a closed mailbox is raised that means the postal service has delivered your letters and packages. Use this emoji when talking about the postal service, or the postcard from grandma.
  • 📙 orange book
    Your book club is going to love this one. The Orange Book emoji shows a closed, orange book and is generally used in conversations about reading, learning, or school.
  • 📮 postbox
    If you’re sending a letter, make sure to put a stamp on it before putting it in the postbox. The postbox emoji is used when talking about mail, the postal service, or even a penpal.
  • 📨 incoming envelope
    You’ve got mail. Make sure to check your inbox. The incoming envelope emoji shows an envelope on the move. The incoming envelope emoji is often used when talking about email, snail mail, letters, postal services, or instant messages.
  • 📃 page with curl
    The page with curl emoji shows a white document with writing on it that is curled at the bottom edge; similar to a scroll, but much more modern.
  • 📰 newspaper
    The newspaper emoji is depicted as a newspaper with lines to represent words, and some platforms have their own title. Newspaper emojis can be used to show that the story you’re telling is important, or newsworthy.
  • ✏️ pencil
    The pencil emoji is a diagonally angled yellow wooden pencil with a pink erase nib on the end. Use it for any appointments you’re not ready to set in stone.
  • 📓 notebook
    Get your pens and notebooks out class, it’s time to write. The notebook emoji shows a similar style notebook that you might have used in school as a child. The composition style journal is a writer’s canvas. Make sure to have a few pens, pencils, and white out handy while channeling your inner journalist.
  • 🗞️ rolled-up newspaper
    Extra, Extra, read all about it! The rolled up newspaper emoji represents a newspaper that is tossed out to a home by a paper delivery person. Use this emoji when talking about the press, the media, the news, newspaper, and tabloids.
  • 📘 blue book
    The blue book emoji is the third volume in Apple’s library collection. It is elegant and refined—I wonder what’s inside.
  • 📜 scroll
    Here ye, Here ye, the proclamation has been signed into law! The scroll emoji shows a type of document that was widely used in ancient times to write letters and create important documents. You can use this emoji to represent really old important documents like the American Constitution and Declaration of Independence, which were both signed with a quill pen.
  • ✉️ envelope
    The envelope emoji is of a closed white envelope. Maybe it contains an ordinary bill… but maybe, just maybe, there’s a sweet birthday card inside!
  • 🏷️ label
    This tan or yellow tag is the label emoji. It can help you organize to keep track of your items.
  • ✍️ writing hand
    The writing hand emoji is of one hand taking pen to paper. Maybe you should use it when you finally get around to starting that novel, huh? (Hint, hint)

YayText