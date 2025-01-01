Depicted across most platforms as a red book, this hardcover novel is known as the closed book emoji. It’s best used to communicate anything book-related such as studies, schoolwork, homework, reading, or writing. In Apple’s library, the closed book is volume 1 in a short series of colored novels by author John Appleseed.
