They say that you can find the answer to any question in a book. The open book emoji shows a book with a blue cover that’s wide open with words on the pages. The style and color of the open book emoji vary by emoji keyboard. The open book emoji is typically used in conversations about reading or literature and may be found with a bookmark in it on some platforms. It can also be used as a sly way to call someone an “open book” because they share too much information. Example: “Stop telling Karen all the information. She is an open book 📖. lol”

Keywords: book, open

Codepoints: 1F4D6

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )